Golden Arrow hopes to see specialised unit deal with bus robberies

CAPE TOWN - Golden Arrow Bus Services is hoping that the City of Cape Town will help it create a body similar to the rail enforcement unit for the bus service after more than 20 robberies on their buses since September last year.

Earlier this week, commuters travelling from Mitchells Plain to Bellville were robbed on board the bus they were in.

Golden Arrow said it was concerned that its buses and passengers were becoming targets for criminals.

The bus company said robbers were using the same modus operandi every time by getting on the bus as paying customers, then pulled out weapons and mugging other passengers and the driver, before fleeing.

That's exactly what happened on a bus from Mitchells Plein to Bellville earlier this week.

Golden Arrow spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer said they were looking at introducing cameras, panic buttons, and undercover security guards.

Dyke-Beyer added that they had repeatedly reported the safety concerns to government.

“We approached JP Smith to see how the railway police model or something similar could potentially be used for our services.”

Safety and security Mayco member JP Smith said the city is willing to assist.

“They would need to call law enforcement, they would get a draft MOU in place. As soon as the draft MOU is done, we will try to do some work.”

Meanwhile, Metrorail reported it was also struggling with the same problem and increased security measures.

Additional security was costing the rail operator R4.5 million a month.