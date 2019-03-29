Golden Arrow hopes to see specialised unit deal with bus robberies
This after more than 20 robberies on their busses since September.
CAPE TOWN - Golden Arrow Bus Services is hoping that the City of Cape Town will help it create a body similar to the rail enforcement unit for the bus service after more than 20 robberies on their buses since September last year.
Earlier this week, commuters travelling from Mitchells Plain to Bellville were robbed on board the bus they were in.
Golden Arrow said it was concerned that its buses and passengers were becoming targets for criminals.
The bus company said robbers were using the same modus operandi every time by getting on the bus as paying customers, then pulled out weapons and mugging other passengers and the driver, before fleeing.
That's exactly what happened on a bus from Mitchells Plein to Bellville earlier this week.
Golden Arrow spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer said they were looking at introducing cameras, panic buttons, and undercover security guards.
Dyke-Beyer added that they had repeatedly reported the safety concerns to government.
“We approached JP Smith to see how the railway police model or something similar could potentially be used for our services.”
Safety and security Mayco member JP Smith said the city is willing to assist.
“They would need to call law enforcement, they would get a draft MOU in place. As soon as the draft MOU is done, we will try to do some work.”
Meanwhile, Metrorail reported it was also struggling with the same problem and increased security measures.
Additional security was costing the rail operator R4.5 million a month.
Popular in Local
-
Court refuses to grant Duduzane Zuma’s discharge application, trial to continue
-
'I won't be abused by schoolyard bullies,' says Manuel over EFF's Sars comments
-
South Africa sweats ahead of Moody's credit rating decision
-
WATCH LIVE: Zondo Commission hears more revelations from Angelo Agrizzi
-
Ramaphosa and the Bosasa money trail - Timeline from Nov to now
-
Minister Zulu tells road users to pay up if they want world-class highways
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.