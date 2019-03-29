Gauteng Health MEC urges police to prioritise case of gang-raped health worker

One health worker was raped and three others were sexually humiliated by being stripped naked by armed robbers in Olifantsfontein on Wednesday who then took their belongings.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa has asked the Community Safety Department to prioritise a case involving health workers who were gang-raped and sexually assaulted while on duty in Olifantsfontein.

Criminal cases have been opened at a local police station after one health worker was raped and three others were sexually humiliated by being stripped naked by armed robbers who then took their belongings on Wednesday.

The workers were receiving medical and psychological counselling, and Ramokgopa visited them on Thursday.

“These perpetrators are really, really crook-minded and that’s why the police must act fast to take them out of the community, we don’t want another case.”