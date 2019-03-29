Ekurhuleni CFO Gugu Malaza resigns

Malaza resigned following a probe into the alleged non-disclosure of information regarding her dismissal from the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC).

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Ekurhuleni’s CFO Gugu Malaza has left the metro.

Malaza resigned following a probe into the alleged non-disclosure of information regarding her dismissal from the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC).

She was suspended in 2017 after she was allegedly recommended for a job behind closed doors in the only African National Congress metro in Gauteng.

She was appointed, despite opposition parties rejecting the proposal.

Malaza was sacked by the SABC in 2014 over procurement and financial irregularities.

Municipal spokesperson Phakamile Mbengashe said: “We wish her well in all her future endeavours. As to the reasons how she felt about it, I cannot speak for her. She resigned, there was a disciplinary process going on and she decided to hand in her resignation. As a result that process is over.”