Ekurhuleni CFO Gugu Malaza resigns
SA records R4 billion trade balance surplus in February
Lindiwe Zulu: E-toll payments must be made
NPA claims victory after Duduzane Zuma case ruling
Christchurch survivor tells remembrance service: 'I choose peace'
CT man taken in for questioning after decapitated body found in shopping trolley
Ekurhuleni CFO Gugu Malaza resigns
Malaza resigned following a probe into the alleged non-disclosure of information regarding her dismissal from the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC).
JOHANNESBURG - The City of Ekurhuleni’s CFO Gugu Malaza has left the metro.
Malaza resigned following a probe into the alleged non-disclosure of information regarding her dismissal from the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC).
She was suspended in 2017 after she was allegedly recommended for a job behind closed doors in the only African National Congress metro in Gauteng.
She was appointed, despite opposition parties rejecting the proposal.
Malaza was sacked by the SABC in 2014 over procurement and financial irregularities.
Municipal spokesperson Phakamile Mbengashe said: “We wish her well in all her future endeavours. As to the reasons how she felt about it, I cannot speak for her. She resigned, there was a disciplinary process going on and she decided to hand in her resignation. As a result that process is over.”
Timeline
Masina: Proposed new Ekurhuleni university to create jobs, woo investors
-
Gauteng Legislature committee condemns robbery at new Tsakane school
Emergency fund to be established to help with repairing Benoni dam wall
-
Ekurhuleni to inspect condition of partial dam wall collapse in Benoni CBD
