Duduzane Zuma to face remaining charge after court dismisses bid to drop case

Duduzane Zuma will still have to face the remaining charge of culpable homicide after his application to have it discharged was dismissed on Friday.

Former President Jacob Zuma’s son, whose trial started this week, had pleaded not guilty to charges of culpable homicide and reckless and negligent driving.

In February 2014, Zuma collided with a taxi in which Phumzile Dube was a passenger.

Dube died on the scene on the M1 highway in Sandton.

Magistrate Tebogo Thupaatlase delivered his verdict on Zuma’s application in Randburg.

“The court concludes that there is evidence upon which a court acting reasonably can convict. I don’t deem it necessary to deal at any length with the evidence at this stage. In the premises application for a discharge in terms of Section 134 Criminal Procedure Act is hereby refused.”