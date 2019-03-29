Duduzane Zuma to face remaining charge after court dismisses bid to drop case
Duduzane Zuma will still have to face the remaining charge of culpable homicide after his application to have it discharged was dismissed on Friday.
JOHANNESBURG - Duduzane Zuma will still have to face the remaining charge of culpable homicide after his application to have it discharged was dismissed on Friday.
Former President Jacob Zuma’s son, whose trial started this week, had pleaded not guilty to charges of culpable homicide and reckless and negligent driving.
In February 2014, Zuma collided with a taxi in which Phumzile Dube was a passenger.
Dube died on the scene on the M1 highway in Sandton.
Magistrate Tebogo Thupaatlase delivered his verdict on Zuma’s application in Randburg.
“The court concludes that there is evidence upon which a court acting reasonably can convict. I don’t deem it necessary to deal at any length with the evidence at this stage. In the premises application for a discharge in terms of Section 134 Criminal Procedure Act is hereby refused.”
#DuduzaneZuma Leaves court after his application for discharge was rejected by Randburg Magistrates Court. pic.twitter.com/GX5AGRtVIr— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 29, 2019
Timeline
-
Court refuses to grant Duduzane Zuma’s discharge application, trial to continue
-
Court to rule on Duduzane Zuma’s discharge application in culpable homicide case
-
Duduzane Zuma’s defence argues State failed to show negligence in crash case
-
Cosatu steps up pressure on Ramaphosa to hold son to account for Bosasa dealings
Popular in Local
-
Agrizzi: ANC's Cedric Frolick was paid by Bosasa to handle Vincent Smith
-
'I won't be abused by schoolyard bullies,' says Manuel over EFF's Sars comments
-
Court refuses to grant Duduzane Zuma’s discharge application, trial to continue
-
Ramaphosa and the Bosasa money trail - Timeline from Nov to now
-
South Africa sweats ahead of Moody's credit rating decision
-
DA's Winde: I don’t want WC to be run by an ANC-EFF coalition
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.