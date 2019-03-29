Court refuses to grant Duduzane Zuma’s discharge application, trial to continue

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
Go

Court refuses to grant Duduzane Zuma’s discharge application, trial to continue

The Randburg Magistrates Court has refused to grant Duduzane Zuma’s discharge application in his culpable homicide case related to the 2014 vehicle crash he was involved in.

Duduzane Zuma in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on 26 March 2019 for the start of his culpable homicide trial. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
Duduzane Zuma in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on 26 March 2019 for the start of his culpable homicide trial. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Duduzane Zuma's bid to have the culpable homicide case against him discharged has failed.

Former President Jacob Zuma's son whose trial started on Monday had pleaded not guilty to charges of culpable homicide and reckless and negligent driving.

On a wet and rainy night in February 2014, Zuma collided with a taxi on the M1 highway, killing passenger Phumzile Dube.

Magistrate Tebogo Thupaatlase delivered his verdict on Zuma's application on Friday in the Randburg Magistrates Court.

"The court concludes that there is evidence that the court acted reasonably can convene and I don't deem it necessary to deal at any length with the evidence at this stage. In the premises application for a discharge in terms of Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Act is hereby refused."

Zuma's defence counsel had argued that the State failed to prove that he acted negligently.

The defence will now start presenting its case when court proceedings resume on 15 May.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA