Court refuses to grant Duduzane Zuma’s discharge application, trial to continue
The Randburg Magistrates Court has refused to grant Duduzane Zuma’s discharge application in his culpable homicide case related to the 2014 vehicle crash he was involved in.
JOHANNESBURG - Duduzane Zuma's bid to have the culpable homicide case against him discharged has failed.
Former President Jacob Zuma's son whose trial started on Monday had pleaded not guilty to charges of culpable homicide and reckless and negligent driving.
On a wet and rainy night in February 2014, Zuma collided with a taxi on the M1 highway, killing passenger Phumzile Dube.
Magistrate Tebogo Thupaatlase delivered his verdict on Zuma's application on Friday in the Randburg Magistrates Court.
"The court concludes that there is evidence that the court acted reasonably can convene and I don't deem it necessary to deal at any length with the evidence at this stage. In the premises application for a discharge in terms of Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Act is hereby refused."
Zuma's defence counsel had argued that the State failed to prove that he acted negligently.
The defence will now start presenting its case when court proceedings resume on 15 May.
#DuduzaneZuma JUST IN: Magistrate Tebogo Thupaatlase refuses Duduzane Zuma’s discharge application.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 29, 2019
#DuduzaneZuma Defence will now present its case set down for 15,16,17 May.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 29, 2019
#DuduzaneZuma Leaves court after his application for discharge was rejected by Randburg Magistrates Court. pic.twitter.com/GX5AGRtVIr— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 29, 2019
Popular in Local
-
'I won't be abused by schoolyard bullies,' says Manuel over EFF's Sars comments
-
Minister Zulu tells road users to pay up if they want world-class highways
-
Mokonyane vows to give inquiry honest account of Bosasa relationship
-
South Africa sweats ahead of Moody's credit rating decision
-
Lindiwe Zulu: ANC will weather Ramaphosa-Bosasa storm
-
Mkhwebane: Dept must permanently remove illegally converted taxis from roads
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.