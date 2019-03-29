Court refuses to grant Duduzane Zuma’s discharge application, trial to continue

The Randburg Magistrates Court has refused to grant Duduzane Zuma’s discharge application in his culpable homicide case related to the 2014 vehicle crash he was involved in.

JOHANNESBURG - Duduzane Zuma's bid to have the culpable homicide case against him discharged has failed.

Former President Jacob Zuma's son whose trial started on Monday had pleaded not guilty to charges of culpable homicide and reckless and negligent driving.

On a wet and rainy night in February 2014, Zuma collided with a taxi on the M1 highway, killing passenger Phumzile Dube.

Magistrate Tebogo Thupaatlase delivered his verdict on Zuma's application on Friday in the Randburg Magistrates Court.

"The court concludes that there is evidence that the court acted reasonably can convene and I don't deem it necessary to deal at any length with the evidence at this stage. In the premises application for a discharge in terms of Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Act is hereby refused."

Zuma's defence counsel had argued that the State failed to prove that he acted negligently.

The defence will now start presenting its case when court proceedings resume on 15 May.

#DuduzaneZuma JUST IN: Magistrate Tebogo Thupaatlase refuses Duduzane Zuma’s discharge application. — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 29, 2019

#DuduzaneZuma Defence will now present its case set down for 15,16,17 May. — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 29, 2019