'I knew I could win': Dlamini ends dominant season on a high at Joburg Open

-
Was Mboweni justified in lashing out at Sanral over e-tolls move?Business
-
GALLERY: Ramaphosa opens new sexual offences court, signs GBV declarationLocal
-
Sisulu: SA to continue aiding countries hit by Cyclone IdaiLocal
-
DA leader Maimane leads march to Union Buildings over Eskom crisis, tariff hikesPolitics
-
Duduzane Zuma to face remaining charge after court dismisses bid to drop caseLocal
-
Police investigate after man’s decapitated body found in shopping trolleyLocal
-
-
Agrizzi: ANC's Cedric Frolick was paid by Bosasa to handle Vincent SmithPolitics
-
DA's Winde: I don’t want WC to be run by an ANC-EFF coalitionPolitics
-
Victor Molosi murder: Knysna ANC wants 42 people released after violent marchPolitics
-
Ramaphosa and the Bosasa money trail - Timeline from Nov to nowPolitics
-
Maimane to lead DA march to Union Buildings against Eskom power crisisPolitics
-
Mokonyane vows to give inquiry honest account of Bosasa relationshipPolitics
-
OPINION: What Agrizzi's state capture testimony means for entrepreneursOpinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Waiting for BrexitOpinion
-
FACT CHECK: The long-running DA-ANC spat over City of Tshwane financesOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Why South Africans need to take The Long ViewOpinion
-
EXPLAINER: How Morocco needs to end its occupation of the Western SaharaOpinion
-
EXPLAINER: South Africans go to the polls in May: what you need to knowOpinion
-
-
Rand edges higher ahead of Moody's rating reviewBusiness
-
South Africa sweats ahead of Moody's credit rating decisionBusiness
-
Minister Zulu tells road users to pay up if they want world-class highwaysBusiness
-
Angelo Agrizzi: Bosasa a classic example of state captureBusiness
-
China's Huawei posts 25% rise in 2018 profit on smartphone salesBusiness
-
Forget Brexit, there's a new British royal baby on the wayLifestyle
-
Chef on a mission to help cancer patients reconnect with chocolate flavoursLifestyle
-
Disney bans smoking at US parks ahead of 'Star Wars' openingsLifestyle
-
Nicolas Cage files for annulment of marriage 4 days after weddingLifestyle
-
Cape Town International Jazz Festival road closuresLifestyle
-
Trump weighs in on Smollett case as Chicago demands reimbursementWorld
-
Priyanka Chopra: Marriage made me rethink my lifeLifestyle
-
Jussie Smollett is 'victim of smear campaign'Lifestyle
-
Scientists discover how mosquitoes detect human sweatLifestyle
-
Alonso to test with McLaren in Bahrain next weekSport
-
David Havili double as resurgent Crusaders blitz HurricanesSport
-
Call for no-ball tech as Virat Kohli slams ‘ridiculous’ IPL errorSport
-
Pedal power: Hannele Steyn, the only woman to have completed every Cape EpicSport
-
Australia ‘not million miles off’ World Cup win, insists rugby bossSport
-
Making the cut: EWN Sport picks its Proteas World Cup squadSport
-
ANC elders: We are cleansing the party, corrupt leaders must goPolitics
-
What the SAHRC said about Malema's hate speech casesLocal
-
Money, money, money: 'Bosasa gave R500k to Andile Ramaphosa's foundation'Local
-
Porsches, rainy weather & 'punishing' JZ: Day 1 of Duduzane Zuma's trialLocal
-
Oops! How does a plane land in the wrong city?World
-
Meet Biko’s Manna – young musicians taking over JohannesburgLifestyle
-
There's light! For now, at least, with EskomLocal
-
It's a bird, it's a plane, it's the Stellenbosch Air ShowLocal
-
Cyclone Idai: Beira Hospital surgical wing destroyedAfrica
-
Why Kenya’s Peter Tabichi was named world’s best teacherAfrica
-
What new Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter plans for SALocal
-
Leadership lessons we can learn from New Zealand PM Jacinda ArdernWorld
-
The markets will be fine as long as Cyril Ramaphosa remains president - analystBusiness
-
DA unpacks plan to address Eskom crisisLocal
-
Why govt is allocating almost R967m to write off NSFAS debtLocal
-
Lights out, signal down: How load shedding affects cellphone networksBusiness
-
Dark times: Economist explains why load shedding has come at a bad time for SABusiness
-
LISTEN: How to get off the Eskom gridLocal
-
CARTOON: Cyril's SkorokoroBusiness
-
CARTOON: Eskom SucksBusiness
-
CARTOON: On Track For a Better LifePolitics
-
CARTOON: In Touch, In Tune, In ElectionsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Political #WoolworthsWaterChallengePolitics
-
CARTOON: Dark Days IndeedBusiness
-
CARTOON: Reflecting on Toxic MasculinityLocal
-
CARTOON: Soweto's Power DebateBusiness
-
CARTOON: Jiba Presses Her LuckLocal
'I knew I could win': Dlamini ends dominant season on a high at Joburg Open
She pocketed R500,000 after her fourth Sunshine Ladies Tour victory. It was her second for the season, as she previously triumphed at the Dimension Data Ladies Challenge in February.
CAPE TOWN - Nobuhle Dlamini capped off an impressive season with a resounding four-shot victory in the Joburg Ladies Open at Soweto Country Club on Thursday.
She pocketed R500,000 after her fourth Sunshine Ladies Tour victory. It was her second for the season, as she previously triumphed at the Dimension Data Ladies Challenge in February.
There were more plaudits for the 27-year-old Dlamini. The win confirmed her as the Investec Property Fund Order of Merit champion for the 2019 season. She earned a bonus of R100 000.
Dlamini, a Swazi national, carded a final round two-under 70 to triumph on a two-under 214 total. She shared her thoughts on her recent success.
"It’s a massive victory for me, I didn’t expect to win the Joburg Ladies Open, but I put in a lot of work for this season. Coming into the final event, I knew I didn’t have to win at Soweto to win the Investec Property Fund Order of Merit, but I really wanted it."
She added: "After the first two rounds, I knew I could win. The order of merit title would be even sweeter if I picked up a win. Two wins this season and the order of merit. I am really proud of what I’ve achieved. I was very excited about trying to win the Order of Merit, I think my performance at Glendower sort of sealed it for me, although it was still close."
