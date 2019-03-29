Popular Topics
'I knew I could win': Dlamini ends dominant season on a high at Joburg Open

She pocketed R500,000 after her fourth Sunshine Ladies Tour victory. It was her second for the season, as she previously triumphed at the Dimension Data Ladies Challenge in February.

Nobuhle Dlamini. Picture: @Investec/Twitter
27 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Nobuhle Dlamini capped off an impressive season with a resounding four-shot victory in the Joburg Ladies Open at Soweto Country Club on Thursday.

She pocketed R500,000 after her fourth Sunshine Ladies Tour victory. It was her second for the season, as she previously triumphed at the Dimension Data Ladies Challenge in February.

There were more plaudits for the 27-year-old Dlamini. The win confirmed her as the Investec Property Fund Order of Merit champion for the 2019 season. She earned a bonus of R100 000.

Dlamini, a Swazi national, carded a final round two-under 70 to triumph on a two-under 214 total. She shared her thoughts on her recent success.

"It’s a massive victory for me, I didn’t expect to win the Joburg Ladies Open, but I put in a lot of work for this season. Coming into the final event, I knew I didn’t have to win at Soweto to win the Investec Property Fund Order of Merit, but I really wanted it."

She added: "After the first two rounds, I knew I could win. The order of merit title would be even sweeter if I picked up a win. Two wins this season and the order of merit. I am really proud of what I’ve achieved. I was very excited about trying to win the Order of Merit, I think my performance at Glendower sort of sealed it for me, although it was still close."

