David Havili double as resurgent Crusaders blitz Hurricanes

WELLINGTON - Defending Super Rugby champions the Crusaders bounced back from a rare loss to down the Hurricanes 32-8 in the New Zealand capital on Friday.

Normal service was resumed as the Crusaders scored four tries to one, making amends for a defeat to the Waratahs last week that broke a 19-match winning streak.

The Crusaders' scoreline included a double for David Havili, who was denied a hat-trick by a forward pass.

All Blacks captain Kieran Read made his first appearance of the season in the number eight shirt for the Crusaders but sat out the second half with an apparent thigh strain.

Crusaders captain Sam Whitelock said his team had a point to prove after last week’s loss.

“We looked at ourselves pretty heavily, our decision-making and how we play,” he said.

“I thought tonight we controlled the ball better and it allowed us to play when we wanted.”

The Hurricanes dominated the early exchanges, but the Crusaders scored the first try when Will Jordan chased down Bryn Hall’s cross-field kick in the corner.

Winger Havili then gathered his own kick, after Hurricanes defender Ben Lam fumbled his catch, to cross for the Crusaders’ second try.

Ngani Laumape clawed one back for the Hurricanes but a Richie Mo’unga penalty gave the Crusaders a 17-8 lead at half-time.

Havili scored his second soon after the restart and Braydon Ennor added another as the Crusaders took control, making it 29-8.

Another Mo’unga penalty sealed the win, with the Hurricanes just failing to score a try in the game’s final moments.