DA's Winde: I don’t want WC to be run by an ANC-EFF coalition
Political analysts, however, warned the DA of sidelining smaller parties that they might need in the future.
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it will try to stop an African National Congress (ANC)-Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) coalition government in the Western Cape at any cost.
Political analysts, however, warned the DA of sidelining smaller parties that they might need in the future.
The DA circulated messages claiming that a vote for a smaller party splits the vote and will hand the Western Cape to an ANC-EFF coalition.
DA Western Cape premier candidate Alan Winde says that he is fighting to keep the party in power.
Winde says the DA is pumping all resources into its campaign to keep the ANC and EFF out of the Western Cape.
“I don’t the province to be run by an ANC-EFF coalition. I want every single vote possible to come to the DA.”
However, political analyst Solly Moeng says the DA’s comments could cause friction with smaller parties.
“They [DA] do have to think about how they would respond if the small parties they have quarreled with from time to time, ask them why they are saying people mustn’t vote for us. They must have an answer to that.”
Moeng says smaller parties could in the future sideline the DA if needed.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Politics
-
'I won't be abused by schoolyard bullies,' says Manuel over EFF's Sars comments
-
Ramaphosa and the Bosasa money trail - Timeline from Nov to now
-
Lindiwe Zulu: ANC will weather Ramaphosa-Bosasa storm
-
Mokonyane vows to give inquiry honest account of Bosasa relationship
-
CARTOON: In a Spin
-
Maimane to lead DA march to Union Buildings against Eskom power crisis
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.