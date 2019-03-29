DA leader Maimane leads march to Union Buildings over Eskom crisis, tariff hikes
Hundreds of Democratic Alliance (DA) members are marching on the streets on Pretoria calling on government to address the energy crisis in the country.
The party is also demonstrating against the looming electricity tariff hike of over 9.4% which is expected to into effect from next week.
#DAelectricity The DA has arrived at the Union Buildings where they’re expected to hand over a memorandum of grievance to presidents office. TK pic.twitter.com/Qa3qmyGU73— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 29, 2019
DA leader Mmusi Maimane is leading the Gauteng leg of the march to the Union Buildings where he is set to hand over a memorandum to the president’s office.
Similar marches are also being held across the country under the banner “keep the lights on.”
One participant said he believes all South Africans should take a stand and demand answers from government.
“We should be marching against that because we want a better country not only in Gauteng but across South Africa. I think the DA is doing a good job by having this march and I think it will have an impact.”
