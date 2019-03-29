-
CT police hunt suspects behind murder of Glenhaven teen (14)Local
-
Princess Irene Buthelezi to be laid to restLocal
-
Police arrest 8 after man fatally shot in Hout Bay taxi-related feudLocal
-
Teens accused of stabbing Kulani Mathebula to death to appear in courtLocal
-
Gauteng Health MEC urges police to prioritise case of gang-raped health workerLocal
-
Police confident of more arrests in Uitenhage taxi rank shootingLocal
Maimane to lead DA march to Union Buildings against Eskom power crisisPolitics
-
Mokonyane vows to give inquiry honest account of Bosasa relationshipPolitics
-
'I won't be abused by schoolyard bullies,' says Manuel over EFF's Sars commentsPolitics
-
Lindiwe Zulu: ANC will weather Ramaphosa-Bosasa stormPolitics
-
Agrizzi reveals how Bosasa used dummy corporation to conceal top exec salariesPolitics
-
Mokonyane wants to testify at Zondo Commission, cross-examine AgrizziLocal
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Waiting for BrexitOpinion
-
FACT CHECK: The long-running DA-ANC spat over City of Tshwane financesOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Why South Africans need to take The Long ViewOpinion
-
EXPLAINER: How Morocco needs to end its occupation of the Western SaharaOpinion
-
EXPLAINER: South Africans go to the polls in May: what you need to knowOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: Tropical cyclone Idai: The storm that knew no boundariesOpinion
South Africa sweats ahead of Moody's credit rating decisionBusiness
-
Minister Zulu tells road users to pay up if they want world-class highwaysBusiness
-
Angelo Agrizzi: Bosasa a classic example of state captureBusiness
-
China's Huawei posts 25% rise in 2018 profit on smartphone salesBusiness
-
Sars obtains interim court order against striking employeesBusiness
-
Agrizzi reveals how Bosasa used dummy corporation to conceal top exec salariesPolitics
Disney bans smoking at US parks ahead of 'Star Wars' openingsLifestyle
-
Nicolas Cage files for annulment of marriage 4 days after weddingLifestyle
-
Cape Town International Jazz Festival road closuresLifestyle
-
Trump weighs in on Smollett case as Chicago demands reimbursementWorld
-
Priyanka Chopra: Marriage made me rethink my lifeLifestyle
-
Jussie Smollett is 'victim of smear campaign'Lifestyle
-
Scientists discover how mosquitoes detect human sweatLifestyle
-
HBO to release behind-the-scenes 'Game of Thrones' documentaryLifestyle
-
Where Lot's wife froze, world's longest salt cave discovered, explorers sayLifestyle
-
Federer beats Anderson to set up generation clash with ShapovalovSport
-
Return of Smith, Warner makes for hard selections - FinchSport
-
PSL confirm Mamelodi Sundowns fixture changesSport
-
Time heals: Australian cricket on the mend after torrid 12 monthsSport
-
Burden returns for Sharks & Beast equals recordSport
-
How Solskjaer transformed Man Utd's fortunesSport
What the SAHRC said about Malema's hate speech casesLocal
-
Money, money, money: 'Bosasa gave R500k to Andile Ramaphosa's foundation'Local
-
Porsches, rainy weather & 'punishing' JZ: Day 1 of Duduzane Zuma's trialLocal
-
Oops! How does a plane land in the wrong city?World
-
Meet Biko’s Manna – young musicians taking over JohannesburgLifestyle
-
There's light! For now, at least, with EskomLocal
-
It's a bird, it's a plane, it's the Stellenbosch Air ShowLocal
-
Cyclone Idai: Beira Hospital surgical wing destroyedAfrica
-
Cyclone Idai: A call for helpAfrica
-
Leadership lessons we can learn from New Zealand PM Jacinda ArdernWorld
-
The markets will be fine as long as Cyril Ramaphosa remains president - analystBusiness
-
DA unpacks plan to address Eskom crisisLocal
-
Why govt is allocating almost R967m to write off NSFAS debtLocal
-
Lights out, signal down: How load shedding affects cellphone networksBusiness
-
Dark times: Economist explains why load shedding has come at a bad time for SABusiness
-
LISTEN: How to get off the Eskom gridLocal
-
Suzanne Daniels: Matshela Koko is lying about emailsLocal
-
Eskom's Hadebe: We'll be with load shedding for the next 6 monthsBusiness
CARTOON: Cyril's SkorokoroBusiness
-
CARTOON: Eskom SucksBusiness
-
CARTOON: On Track For a Better LifePolitics
-
CARTOON: In Touch, In Tune, In ElectionsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Political #WoolworthsWaterChallengePolitics
-
CARTOON: Dark Days IndeedBusiness
-
CARTOON: Reflecting on Toxic MasculinityLocal
-
CARTOON: Soweto's Power DebateBusiness
-
CARTOON: Jiba Presses Her LuckLocal
CT police hunt suspects behind murder of Glenhaven teen (14)
His body was discovered by his father who had arrived home at 6:30pm on Wednesday.
CAPE TOWN - Bellville South police detectives have launched a manhunt for the suspects involved in the murder of a 14-year-old boy from Glenhaven.
His body was discovered by his father who had arrived home at 6:30pm on Wednesday.
The family had moved into the home earlier this month.
Some of their belongings were still in boxes when police arrived.
A concerned neighbour, who also has teenage sons, said that the community was broken and feared for the safety of other youngsters who were enjoying their school holiday.
“The circumstance surrounding the death of a 14-year-old boy whose body was found by his father at their family home in Glenhaven South is under investigation. A murder case has been registered for investigation and currently, no suspect has been identified,” said police spokesperson Frederick Van Wyk.
-
Police arrest 8 after man fatally shot in Hout Bay taxi-related feud18 minutes ago
-
Gauteng Health MEC urges police to prioritise case of gang-raped health worker44 minutes ago
-
Police confident of more arrests in Uitenhage taxi rank shooting48 minutes ago
-
Police offer R60k reward for info on murder of elderly Rosebank couple21 hours ago
-
'I won't be abused by schoolyard bullies,' says Manuel over EFF's Sars comments3 hours ago
-
Court refuses to grant Duduzane Zuma’s discharge application, trial to continueone hour ago
-
Minister Zulu tells road users to pay up if they want world-class highways2 hours ago
-
Mokonyane vows to give inquiry honest account of Bosasa relationship2 hours ago
-
South Africa sweats ahead of Moody's credit rating decisionone hour ago
-
Lindiwe Zulu: ANC will weather Ramaphosa-Bosasa storm4 hours ago
