CT police hunt suspects behind murder of Glenhaven teen (14)

His body was discovered by his father who had arrived home at 6:30pm on Wednesday.

Picture: Winnie Theletsane/EWN
Picture: Winnie Theletsane/EWN
13 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Bellville South police detectives have launched a manhunt for the suspects involved in the murder of a 14-year-old boy from Glenhaven.

His body was discovered by his father who had arrived home at 6:30pm on Wednesday.

The family had moved into the home earlier this month.

Some of their belongings were still in boxes when police arrived.

A concerned neighbour, who also has teenage sons, said that the community was broken and feared for the safety of other youngsters who were enjoying their school holiday.

“The circumstance surrounding the death of a 14-year-old boy whose body was found by his father at their family home in Glenhaven South is under investigation. A murder case has been registered for investigation and currently, no suspect has been identified,” said police spokesperson Frederick Van Wyk.

