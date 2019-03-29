CT man taken in for questioning after decapitated body found in shopping trolley

-
Lindiwe Zulu: E-toll payments must be madeLocal
-
NPA claims victory after Duduzane Zuma case rulingLocal
-
Christchurch survivor tells remembrance service: 'I choose peace'World
-
CT man taken in for questioning after decapitated body found in shopping trolleyLocal
-
#RandReport: Rand, stocks edge higher ahead of Moody's reviewBusiness
-
Case on independent candidates could delay 2019 general electionsLocal
Popular Topics
-
Lindiwe Zulu: E-toll payments must be madeLocal
-
NPA claims victory after Duduzane Zuma case rulingLocal
-
CT man taken in for questioning after decapitated body found in shopping trolleyLocal
-
#RandReport: Rand, stocks edge higher ahead of Moody's reviewBusiness
-
Case on independent candidates could delay 2019 general electionsLocal
-
Sars to meet with Nehawu, PSA in bid to end wage srikeLocal
Popular Topics
-
Vote for the government that will keep the lights on - MaimanePolitics
-
IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi shares moving tribute to wife, Princess IreneLocal
-
I've never received any money from Agrizzi or the Watsons - DuartePolitics
-
Maimane to ANC: ‘Your days are numbered’Politics
-
Ramaphosa ducks the media on Bosasa allegationsPolitics
-
DA leader Maimane leads march to Union Buildings over Eskom crisis, tariff hikesPolitics
Popular Topics
-
OPINION: What Agrizzi's state capture testimony means for entrepreneursOpinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Waiting for BrexitOpinion
-
FACT CHECK: The long-running DA-ANC spat over City of Tshwane financesOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Why South Africans need to take The Long ViewOpinion
-
EXPLAINER: How Morocco needs to end its occupation of the Western SaharaOpinion
-
EXPLAINER: South Africans go to the polls in May: what you need to knowOpinion
Popular Topics
-
#RandReport: Rand, stocks edge higher ahead of Moody's reviewBusiness
-
Sars to meet with Nehawu, PSA in bid to end wage srikeLocal
-
Zondo concerned that Agrizzi cannot backup corruption claims with documentsPolitics
-
Volkswagen says it's responsible for 2% of global CO2 emissionsBusiness
-
Taxpayers to be penalised for late payments, despite Sars strikeBusiness
-
Steinhoff to provide Financial Sector Conduct Authority with documentsBusiness
Popular Topics
-
New York state prepares to ban plastic bagsLifestyle
-
CT International Airport wins best airport in Africa, againLifestyle
-
Huawei urges US to drop 'loser's attitude' as carrier business revenue slipsLifestyle
-
Beyonce reveals uncle's death from HIV in emotional speechLifestyle
-
Jussie Smollett ordered to pay $130,000 to the City of ChicagoLifestyle
-
Forget Brexit, there's a new British royal baby on the wayLifestyle
-
Chef on a mission to help cancer patients reconnect with chocolate flavoursLifestyle
-
Disney bans smoking at US parks ahead of 'Star Wars' openingsLifestyle
-
Nicolas Cage files for annulment of marriage 4 days after weddingLifestyle
-
Athletics SA: IAAF breached confidentiality agreement in Caster Semenya caseSport
-
All Blacks captain Read suffers injury in comeback matchSport
-
'I knew I could win': Dlamini ends dominant season on a high at Joburg OpenSport
-
Alonso to test with McLaren in Bahrain next weekSport
-
Sunwolves stun Waratahs as resurgent Crusaders bounce backSport
-
Call for no-ball tech as Virat Kohli slams ‘ridiculous’ IPL errorSport
Popular Topics
-
Pedal power: Hannele Steyn, the only woman to have completed every Cape EpicSport
-
ANC elders: We are cleansing the party, corrupt leaders must goPolitics
-
What the SAHRC said about Malema's hate speech casesLocal
-
Money, money, money: 'Bosasa gave R500k to Andile Ramaphosa's foundation'Local
-
Porsches, rainy weather & 'punishing' JZ: Day 1 of Duduzane Zuma's trialLocal
-
Oops! How does a plane land in the wrong city?World
-
Meet Biko’s Manna – young musicians taking over JohannesburgLifestyle
-
There's light! For now, at least, with EskomLocal
-
It's a bird, it's a plane, it's the Stellenbosch Air ShowLocal
-
Why Kenya’s Peter Tabichi was named world’s best teacherAfrica
-
What new Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter plans for SALocal
-
Leadership lessons we can learn from New Zealand PM Jacinda ArdernWorld
-
The markets will be fine as long as Cyril Ramaphosa remains president - analystBusiness
-
DA unpacks plan to address Eskom crisisLocal
-
Why govt is allocating almost R967m to write off NSFAS debtLocal
-
Lights out, signal down: How load shedding affects cellphone networksBusiness
-
Dark times: Economist explains why load shedding has come at a bad time for SABusiness
-
LISTEN: How to get off the Eskom gridLocal
CARTOON: In a Spin
-
CARTOON: Cyril's SkorokoroBusiness
-
CARTOON: Eskom SucksBusiness
-
CARTOON: On Track For a Better LifePolitics
-
CARTOON: In Touch, In Tune, In ElectionsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Political #WoolworthsWaterChallengePolitics
-
CARTOON: Dark Days IndeedBusiness
-
CARTOON: Reflecting on Toxic MasculinityLocal
-
CARTOON: Soweto's Power DebateBusiness
-
CARTOON: Jiba Presses Her LuckLocal
- Fri
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 30°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 20°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 21°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 33°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 31°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 31°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 30°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 31°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 11°C
CT man taken in for questioning after decapitated body found in shopping trolley
The man's body was found in pieces in a shopping cart on a road on Wednesday morning.
CAPE TOWN - A man has been taken in for questioning in connection with the discovery of a decapitated body in a shopping trolley in Lavender Hill.
The man's body was found in pieces in a shopping cart on a road on Wednesday morning.
The police have confirmed that a 41-year-old male was taken in for questioning.
The police's FC van Wyk said: “Investigations continue and we will follow up on all leads. We urge the community to get involved; anyone with any information about this incident is kindly requested to contact Steenberg police or Crime Stop on 08600 10111."
Steenberg Community Policing Forum chairperson Gavin Walbrugh said the community was tense following the murder.
“The community is very tense at the moment and they are very upset. Obviously there was an arrest that was made in connection with this.”
Timeline
-
Police investigate after man’s decapitated body found in shopping trolley7 hours ago
-
'The horror of horrors': CT community in shock after body found in trolleyone day ago
-
Our housing demands are falling on deaf ears, say protesting Parkwood residentsa week ago
-
Still no arrests in Lavender Hill triple murder case11 days ago
Popular in Local
-
'Bosasa CEO ordered security installations worth R300k to keep Mantashe happy'3 hours ago
-
South Africa sweats ahead of Moody's credit rating decision10 hours ago
-
Portia Sizani, wife of Stone Sizani, found guilty of fraud3 hours ago
-
I've never received any money from Agrizzi or the Watsons - Duarte4 hours ago
-
4 suspects arrested, another hospitalised after attempted robbery at CT mallone hour ago
-
Taxpayers to be penalised for late payments, despite Sars strike2 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.