CT man taken in for questioning after decapitated body found in shopping trolley

The man's body was found in pieces in a shopping cart on a road on Wednesday morning.

CAPE TOWN - A man has been taken in for questioning in connection with the discovery of a decapitated body in a shopping trolley in Lavender Hill.

The police have confirmed that a 41-year-old male was taken in for questioning.

The police's FC van Wyk said: “Investigations continue and we will follow up on all leads. We urge the community to get involved; anyone with any information about this incident is kindly requested to contact Steenberg police or Crime Stop on 08600 10111."

Steenberg Community Policing Forum chairperson Gavin Walbrugh said the community was tense following the murder.

“The community is very tense at the moment and they are very upset. Obviously there was an arrest that was made in connection with this.”