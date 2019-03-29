CT International Airport wins best airport in Africa, again

The win was announced at the 2019 Skytrax World Airports Awards on Thursday night.

JOHANNESBURG - The Cape Town International Airport has claimed the Best Airport in Africa award for the fourth time running.

In a statement released on Friday, Mayor of the City of Cape Town Dan Plato said: “I think it is fantastic that Cape Town International has again scooped this very prestigious award. I must thank Airports Company South Africa for all their hard work in managing Cape Town International and making it the top airport in Africa yet again. This award also belongs to the people who work at the airport, who welcome our visitors with smiles on their faces, and who ensure the highest level of professionalism in the service they provide.”

City of Cape Town MMC for Economic Opportunities Alderman James Vos said he believed the award would bring in more tourists through the airport.

“The City of Cape Town is delighted at the announcement of Cape Town International receiving this prestigious award. Accolades of this nature assist in putting Cape Town and the Western Cape on the tourists must do list. This recognition reinforces that we are the go-to city on the African continent, which means increased benefits for the city and its residents.”

In the past year alone, Cape Town International Airport welcomed 2,6 million international passengers in 2018, representing a 9,6% growth from 2017.