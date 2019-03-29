Popular Topics
Duduzane Zuma has a case to answer to, says court

Former President Jacob Zuma's son was involved in a car crash in 2014 when his porch collided with a taxi in Sandton killing passenger Phumzile Dube.

Duduzane Zuma in the Randburg Magistrates Court for his culpable homicide matter. His trial started on 26 March 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
Duduzane Zuma in the Randburg Magistrates Court for his culpable homicide matter. His trial started on 26 March 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
57 minutes ago

RANDBURG - Having considered the evidence against him, the Randburg Magistrates Court has found that Duduzane Zuma does have a case of culpable homicide and negligent driving case to answer to.

Zuma's bid to avoid charges failed earlier on Friday when the court dismissed his discharge application.

Former President Jacob Zuma's son was involved in a car crash in 2014 when his porch collided with a taxi in Sandton killing passenger Phumzile Dube.

Zuma’s legal team argued that the State’s witnesses were not credible and there was not enough evidence to proceed with the trial.

But Magistrate Tebogo Thupaatlase did not agree: “Before credibility can play a role, it is a very high degree of untrustworthiness that has to be shown.”

He said the rights of the accused and the community mattered.

“To achieve these goals, instruments should be used in such a way that justice is done for everybody.”

Zuma’s legal team now has almost two months to prepare its case.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

