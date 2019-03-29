Court to rule on Duduzane Zuma’s discharge application in culpable homicide case
On a wet and rainy night in February 2014, Zuma collided with a taxi on the M1 highway, killing passenger Phumzile Dube.
PRETORIA - The Randburg Magistrates Court will on Friday morning deliver judgment in an application brought by Duduzane Zuma to have the case of culpable homicide against him discharged and that he be acquitted.
The former president’s son, whose trial started on Monday, pleaded not guilty to charges of culpable homicide and reckless and negligent driving.
Duduzane Zuma’s defence counsel argued that the State’s own accident reconstruction expert told the court that both his client and the taxi driver were travelling at the same speed when they collided.
The same expert testified that a driver would not know at what speed to slow down to avoid aquaplaning on a wet road.
The taxi driver testified that he slowed down to about 90km/h. The defence team argued that if that speed was reasonable for the taxi driver in the conditions, then it must also have been reasonable for Zuma.
It’s on these grounds that the defence argues that the State has failed to prove Zuma acted negligently and that the State further failed to disprove Zuma’s version.
If the court dismisses the discharge application, the defence will start presenting its case.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
