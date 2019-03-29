China's Huawei posts 25% rise in 2018 profit on smartphone sales
Shenzhen-based Huawei raked in a net profit of 59.3 billion yuan ($8.8 billion), compared to a 28% rise in 2017 and a big rebound from a 0.4% increase in 2016.
SHENZHEN/HONG KONG - China’s Huawei Technologies, the world’s third-largest smartphone maker, reported a 25% jump in 2018 net profit, buoyed by a solid performance in its home market and a booming smartphone business.
Shenzhen-based Huawei raked in a net profit of 59.3 billion yuan ($8.8 billion), compared to a 28% rise in 2017 and a big rebound from a 0.4% increase in 2016.
The outlook for Huawei is clouded by US accusations that its telecoms network equipment could be used for spying by the Chinese government and calls to allies from Washington to ban Huawei from building next-generation mobile networks.
Huawei has repeatedly said Beijing has no influence over it.
Huawei’s revenue grew 19.5% 721.2 billion yuan last year, in line with what it had earlier flagged.
That marked the fastest pace of business growth in two years for Huawei, despite heightened scrutiny of its activities.
A senior company executive said earlier this week that the US campaign against Huawei was having little impact on the company’s sales and that it was unlikely many countries would heed the US call to ban its gear.
The company expects revenue to jump to $125 billion in 2019.
More in Business
-
Angelo Agrizzi: Bosasa a classic example of what state capture is
-
Sars obtains interim court order against striking employees
-
Agrizzi reveals how Bosasa used dummy corporation to conceal top exec salaries
-
#RandReport: Rand slides alongside EM currencies, stocks steady
-
Kganyago: Practical, urgent reforms needed to promote economic growth
-
Moral dilemma: Entrepreneurs gutted after Agrizzi's state capture testimony
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.