Case on independent candidates could delay 2019 general elections
The New Nation Movement said it wants the Electoral Act declared unconstitutional as it does not allow independent candidates to partake in the elections.
CAPE TOWN - A High Court application challenging the exclusion of independent candidates from contesting elections may end up delaying the vote.
Parties were in court earlier this week.
The New Nation Movement brought its application before the Western Cape High Court, arguing that independent candidates are needed in a democratic society.
The movement's national coordinator Bulelani Mkhohliswa said South Africans should be able to vote for whichever individual they want to, not just the political parties presented to them.
“If South Africans want Thuli Madonsela for example, they should be able to say: ‘Thuli you don’t have to be part of a political party, but we trust you’d be the right person to lead this country. If you’re available, can we vote for you?”
If the movement's urgent court application is granted, it would postpone the elections.
Judgment will be heard in April.
