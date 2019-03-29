Cape Town International Jazz Festival road closures
CAPE TOWN - The 20th iteration of the Cape Town International Jazz Festival is taking place at the Cape Town International Conference Centre this weekend.
The event features a host of musicians from a variety of genres.
Thousands of music lovers are expected to attend the two-day event in the CBD.
The road closures for the event are as follows:
28 March to 31 March
Lower Long Street between FW de Klerk Boulevard P2 parking - from 6am 28 March to 4pm 31 March.
29 March to 31 March
Long Street (southbound) between FW de Klerk Boulevard and Walter Sisulu Ave - from 1pm on 29 March to 9am on 31 March.
Walter Sisulu Ave (eastbound) between Lower Long Street and Heerengracht Street - from 1pm on 29 March to 4pm on 31 March.
Walter Sisulu Ave (eastbound) between Buitengracht Street and Lower Long Street - from 4pm on 29 March to 9pm on 31 March.
Walter Sisulu Ave (westbound) between Heerengracht Street and Lower Long Street - from 5pm on 29 March to 9pm on 31 March.
Heerengracht Street (northbound) between Hertzog Boulevard and FW de Klerk Boulevard - from 6pm on 29 March to 9pm on 31 March.
FW de Klerk Boulevard between Lower Long Street and Heerengracht Street - from 1pm on 29 March to 9pm on 31 March.
