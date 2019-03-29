Cape Town International Jazz Festival road closures

The 20th iteration of the Cape Town International Jazz Festival is tacking place at the Cape Town International Conference Centre this weekend.

CAPE TOWN - The 20th iteration of the Cape Town International Jazz Festival is taking place at the Cape Town International Conference Centre this weekend.

The event features a host of musicians from a variety of genres.

Thousands of music lovers are expected to attend the two-day event in the CBD.

The road closures for the event are as follows:

28 March to 31 March

Lower Long Street between FW de Klerk Boulevard P2 parking - from 6am 28 March to 4pm 31 March.

29 March to 31 March

Long Street (southbound) between FW de Klerk Boulevard and Walter Sisulu Ave - from 1pm on 29 March to 9am on 31 March.

Walter Sisulu Ave (eastbound) between Lower Long Street and Heerengracht Street - from 1pm on 29 March to 4pm on 31 March.

Walter Sisulu Ave (eastbound) between Buitengracht Street and Lower Long Street - from 4pm on 29 March to 9pm on 31 March.

Walter Sisulu Ave (westbound) between Heerengracht Street and Lower Long Street - from 5pm on 29 March to 9pm on 31 March.

Heerengracht Street (northbound) between Hertzog Boulevard and FW de Klerk Boulevard - from 6pm on 29 March to 9pm on 31 March.

FW de Klerk Boulevard between Lower Long Street and Heerengracht Street - from 1pm on 29 March to 9pm on 31 March.