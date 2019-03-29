British sex offender hiding in Cape Town loses extradition appeal

Lee Tucker fled Britain after charges of sexual abuse were brought against him.

CAPE TOWN - A British sex offender who’s been hiding out in South Africa for almost two decades has lost his extradition appeal.

British authorities tracked him down and successfully applied for an extradition order in 2017.

Tucker approached the High Court to avoid extradition and to apply for a review of the proceedings in the lower court, citing procedural irregularities.

Tucker fled Britain in 2002 after he was charged with two counts of sexual abuse involving minors. He was convicted and sentenced in absentia.

Authorities issued a fresh warrant for his arrest in March 2003, but the matter lay dormant for years because authorities had no idea where to find him.

But then they tracked him down to Cape Town, prompting British prosecutors to prepare a re-trial during the course of which new evidence of further sexual transgressions by Tucker came to light.

Authorities won an extradition order from the magistrate’s court, which Tucker then appealed.

In Thursday’s court ruling, the judge ordered the extradition inquiry be re-opened for 15 days to allow Tucker a chance to submit evidence.

Tucker will be able to produce an affidavit by an expert on UK law, in relation to alleged discriminatory features pertaining to sexual offences.

The Director of Public Prosecutions will be given a chance to file affidavits in response to any evidence produced by Tucker.

Thereafter the magistrate will consider the evidence, and then submit it to the Justice Minister for a decision in terms of the Extradition Act.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)