'Bosasa CEO ordered security installations worth R300k to keep Mantashe happy'
Minister of Mineral Resources Gwede Mantashe has denied having any dealings with firm.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi has confirmed the disgraced company paid R300,000 for security installations at former ANC secretary general Gwede Mantashe's home.
Mantashe has denied having any dealings with firm. He insisted Bosasa executive Papa Leshabane paid for the upgrades out of his own pocket and he said they only amounted to R14,000.
Agrizzi told the state capture commission the company's CEO Gavin Watson gave the instruction to keep Mantashe happy.
“I knew Papa Leshabane has committed the company to do the installations. I then got Richard le Roux to do it. He got payments. He got cash money from Jacques van Zyl. Everything was paid in cash. He bought and installed the equipment. There was no possible way Leshabane made the donation to them.”
WATCH: Zondo Commission hears more revelations from Angelo Agrizzi
