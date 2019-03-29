Beyonce reveals uncle's death from HIV in emotional speech

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
Go

Beyonce reveals uncle's death from HIV in emotional speech

The 'Formation' singer appeared alongside her husband Jay Z to accept the Vanguard Award at the 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards on Thursday nighT, and she paid tribute to her uncle in an emotional speech at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Beyonce and Jay Z pictured with their GLAAD Media Awards. Picture: @beyonce/Instagram
Beyonce and Jay Z pictured with their GLAAD Media Awards. Picture: @beyonce/Instagram
one hour ago

LONDON - Beyonce has revealed her late uncle Jimmy's battle with HIV "was one of the most painful experiences" of her life in a candid and emotional speech at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards.

The Formation singer appeared alongside her husband Jay Z to accept the Vanguard Award at the 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards on Thursday night, and she paid tribute to her uncle in an emotional speech at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Describing him as "the most fabulous gay man I have ever met", she said: "[He lived] his truth and was brave and unapologetic at a time when this country wasn't as accepting.

"Witnessing his battle with HIV was one of the most painful experiences I've ever lived... I'm hopeful that his struggled served to open pathways for other young people to live more freely."

She added that "LGBTQI rights are human rights", with the crowds cheering as she continued her acceptance speech.

She said: "To choose who you love is your human right. How you identify and see yourself is your human right. Who you make love to and take that ass to Red Lobster is your human right."

Over the years, the likes of Britney Spears, Cher, Whoopi Goldberg, Drew Barrymore, Janet Jackson, Antonio Banderas and Demi Lovato have been honoured with the Vanguard Award.

The prize is presented by GLAAD (Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation) to recognise the efforts of someone who doesn't identity as LGBT but has still made a significant different by promoting equal rights.

Before accepting the honour on stage, she and Jay Z gave a standing ovation to drag performer Shangela after she delivered a brilliant lip sync medley of the Single Ladies hitmaker's biggest hits while the Queen Bey herself danced along.

Timeline

Popular in Lifestyle

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA