Beyonce reveals uncle's death from HIV in emotional speech
The 'Formation' singer appeared alongside her husband Jay Z to accept the Vanguard Award at the 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards on Thursday nighT, and she paid tribute to her uncle in an emotional speech at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.
LONDON - Beyonce has revealed her late uncle Jimmy's battle with HIV "was one of the most painful experiences" of her life in a candid and emotional speech at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards.
The Formation singer appeared alongside her husband Jay Z to accept the Vanguard Award at the 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards on Thursday night, and she paid tribute to her uncle in an emotional speech at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.
Describing him as "the most fabulous gay man I have ever met", she said: "[He lived] his truth and was brave and unapologetic at a time when this country wasn't as accepting.
"Witnessing his battle with HIV was one of the most painful experiences I've ever lived... I'm hopeful that his struggled served to open pathways for other young people to live more freely."
Beyoncé dedicated the 2019 GLAAD Vanguard Award to her Uncle Johnny, who was a gay man struggling with HIV, and talked about the impact of his painful experience on her life. #GLAADawards 👑🏳️🌈 pic.twitter.com/C3oZnAPT6m— BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) March 29, 2019
She added that "LGBTQI rights are human rights", with the crowds cheering as she continued her acceptance speech.
She said: "To choose who you love is your human right. How you identify and see yourself is your human right. Who you make love to and take that ass to Red Lobster is your human right."
Over the years, the likes of Britney Spears, Cher, Whoopi Goldberg, Drew Barrymore, Janet Jackson, Antonio Banderas and Demi Lovato have been honoured with the Vanguard Award.
The prize is presented by GLAAD (Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation) to recognise the efforts of someone who doesn't identity as LGBT but has still made a significant different by promoting equal rights.
Before accepting the honour on stage, she and Jay Z gave a standing ovation to drag performer Shangela after she delivered a brilliant lip sync medley of the Single Ladies hitmaker's biggest hits while the Queen Bey herself danced along.
