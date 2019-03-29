Angelo Agrizzi: Bosasa a classic example of what state capture is
Agrizzi told the Zondo Commission that the mastermind of all this was CEO Gavin Watson, who used him and other Bosasa employees to carry out his illegal activities.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi says that the controversial company is a classic example of what state capture is.
Agrizzi returned to the Zondo commission of inquiry on Thursday to give more testimony on corrupt activities at Bosasa with high ranking politicians and government officials.
Agrizzi says the mastermind of all this was CEO Gavin Watson, who used him and other Bosasa employees to carry out his illegal activities.
Agrizzi says he came forward to reveal what he knows because he is tired of the corruption that has taken place at Bosasa for over a decade.
On Thursday, he testified how Bosasa pocketed billions from government contracts through bribes.
Agrizzi says all he has done was on the instruction of Watson for his own benefit.
“We tried everything possible to bring to fruition to state capture, a classic example of what state capture has become, what that capture is and how it has destroyed the fabric of morality [sic].”
Agrizzi says he has not struck a deal with the authorities or the commission in return for his testimony.
Agrizzi is set to continue his evidence at the commission on Friday.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Business
-
China's Huawei posts 25% rise in 2018 profit on smartphone sales
-
Sars obtains interim court order against striking employees
-
Agrizzi reveals how Bosasa used dummy corporation to conceal top exec salaries
-
#RandReport: Rand slides alongside EM currencies, stocks steady
-
Kganyago: Practical, urgent reforms needed to promote economic growth
-
Moral dilemma: Entrepreneurs gutted after Agrizzi's state capture testimony
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.