Angelo Agrizzi: Bosasa a classic example of what state capture is

Agrizzi told the Zondo Commission that the mastermind of all this was CEO Gavin Watson, who used him and other Bosasa employees to carry out his illegal activities.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi says that the controversial company is a classic example of what state capture is.

Agrizzi returned to the Zondo commission of inquiry on Thursday to give more testimony on corrupt activities at Bosasa with high ranking politicians and government officials.

Agrizzi says the mastermind of all this was CEO Gavin Watson, who used him and other Bosasa employees to carry out his illegal activities.

Agrizzi says he came forward to reveal what he knows because he is tired of the corruption that has taken place at Bosasa for over a decade.

On Thursday, he testified how Bosasa pocketed billions from government contracts through bribes.

Agrizzi says all he has done was on the instruction of Watson for his own benefit.

“We tried everything possible to bring to fruition to state capture, a classic example of what state capture has become, what that capture is and how it has destroyed the fabric of morality [sic].”

Agrizzi says he has not struck a deal with the authorities or the commission in return for his testimony.

Agrizzi is set to continue his evidence at the commission on Friday.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)