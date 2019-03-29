ANC: Agrizzi’s testimony will negatively impact election campaign

Agrizzi has given explosive evidence at the Zondo Commission detailing how the ruling party’s top six leaders received between R10 million and R12 million in so-called "donations" from Bosasa.

JOHANNESBURG/CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) says former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi’s testimony at the state capture commission will have a negative impact on its election campaign.

Agrizzi has given explosive evidence at the Zondo Commission detailing how the ruling party’s top six leaders received between R10 million and R12 million in so-called "donations" from the disgraced company, now known as African Global Operations.

He also claimed that the company was paying Environmental Affairs Minister Nomvula Mokonyane R50,000 a month in bribes. She's since denied the allegation and said she'll apply to cross-examine Agrizzi at the commission

ANC spokesperson Dakota Lekgoete said the evidence so far was disturbing.

"We are not even sure which top six he is referring to; is it the current or previous one? In his testimony, there is an element of decampaigning of the African National Congress. We think it will only be fair, even though we are still going to make our submission, to cross-examine him."

Meanwhile, ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte said she never received any money from the controversial Watson family or Bosasa.

“I have personally never received any money from Mr Agrizzi whom I’ve never met in my life. I have never received any cash from any of the Watsons, whom I do know. But I have never received any cash from them.”

Duarte is in on the campaign trail in Strand just outside Cape Town.

