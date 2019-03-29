Alonso to test with McLaren in Bahrain next week

The 37-year-old Spaniard left Formula One at the end of last season but remains close to the team as an ambassador and also as a driver competing in the Indianapolis 500 with a McLaren entry in May.

MANAMA - Two-times Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso will test with McLaren in Bahrain next week after Sunday’s Grand Prix, his first time in an F1 car for five months, the team said on Thursday.

McLaren have an all-new lineup this year in Spaniard Carlos Sainz and British rookie Lando Norris.

McLaren said Alonso will carry out tyre testing duties for Pirelli at Sakhir on Tuesday and Wednesday next week in a second car provided by the team in addition to the MCL34.

The Bahrain in-season test will also feature Michael Schumacher’s 19-year-old son, Mick, driving for both Ferrari and Alfa Romeo.

British racer Dan Ticktum will make his test debut for Red Bull, who also have Max Verstappen at the test.