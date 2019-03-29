Agrizzi: ANC's Cedric Frolick was paid by Bosasa to handle Vincent Smith

Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi has alleged that ANC MP Cedric Frolick was being paid R40,000 a month to resolve what he says were the company’s problems with Vincent Smith.

Agrizzi is continuing his testimony at the commission in Parktown, Johannesburg.

He’s alleged that the House chairperson was being paid R40,000 a month to resolve what he says were the company’s problems with ANC MP Vincent Smith.

Agrizzi claims the transactions took place while Smith was still a member of the Correctional Services committee in Parliament.

Agrizzi says Smith was causing problems for the company by asking “too many questions”.

“Vincent Smith was at that stage, if I recall correctly, was the chairman of the Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services. He [Frolick] believed that he was the chair of chairs and he had a good relationship with Smith. He was from Port Elizabeth and he would be able to assist in sorting out this problem that they had with Smith.“

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)