Agrizzi: ANC's Cedric Frolick was paid by Bosasa to handle Vincent Smith
Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi has alleged that ANC MP Cedric Frolick was being paid R40,000 a month to resolve what he says were the company’s problems with Vincent Smith.
CAPE TOWN - Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi has told the state capture inquiry that African National Congress (ANC) MP Cedric Frolick is among the people who were paid by the controversial company.
Agrizzi is continuing his testimony at the commission in Parktown, Johannesburg.
He’s alleged that the House chairperson was being paid R40,000 a month to resolve what he says were the company’s problems with ANC MP Vincent Smith.
Agrizzi claims the transactions took place while Smith was still a member of the Correctional Services committee in Parliament.
Agrizzi says Smith was causing problems for the company by asking “too many questions”.
“Vincent Smith was at that stage, if I recall correctly, was the chairman of the Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services. He [Frolick] believed that he was the chair of chairs and he had a good relationship with Smith. He was from Port Elizabeth and he would be able to assist in sorting out this problem that they had with Smith.“
WATCH: Zondo Commission hears more revelations from Angelo Agrizzi
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Politics
-
'I won't be abused by schoolyard bullies,' says Manuel over EFF's Sars comments
-
Ramaphosa and the Bosasa money trail - Timeline from Nov to now
-
Lindiwe Zulu: ANC will weather Ramaphosa-Bosasa storm
-
Mokonyane vows to give inquiry honest account of Bosasa relationship
-
CARTOON: In a Spin
-
DA's Winde: I don’t want WC to be run by an ANC-EFF coalition
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.