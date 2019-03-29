A defiant Russia ignores Trump's calls to 'get out' of Venezuela
President Donald Trump has called on Russia to 'get out' of Venezuela following reports of military planes arriving in that country.
WASHINGTON - The fallout between the US and Russia over Venezuela continues with the Kremlin now saying it will not be dictated to by Washington DC.
President Donald Trump has called on Russia to "get out" of Venezuela following reports of military planes arriving in that country.
The US and 50 other nations recognise Venezuela’s opposition leader Juan Guaidó as the country’s rightful leader, while Russia has thrown its support behind incumbent President Nicolás Maduro.
Top members of President Trump’s administration met with Guaidó’s wife Fabiana Rosales this week; the US government recognises her as the first lady of Venezuela.
During that meeting, Trump slammed Russia for what he calls interference in Venezuela, saying the Kremlin has got to “get out”.
Ironically, Trump’s concerns of Russia’s interference in Venezuela come as he continues to defend The Kremlin against claims that it interfered in the US 2016 elections.
His defence has been bolstered by the recent special counsel report that cleared his campaign of colluding with President Vladimir Putin’s aids to influence the outcome of those elections.
Meanwhile, The Kremlin said it will not leave Venezuela or withdraw support for Maduro as Trump demanded this week, saying nobody tells the US where it should or should not be.
Popular in World
-
Garfield beach phone mystery solved after 30 years
-
Trump weighs in on Smollett case as Chicago demands reimbursement
-
Lori Loughlin dropped from Hallmark channel roles after cheating scandal
-
US NGO takes aim at Malema for Karima Brown tweet
-
Investigators believe anti-stall system activated in Ethiopia crash - 'WSJ'
-
'No-deal' Brexit puts rare giraffes at risk too
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.