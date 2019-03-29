A defiant Russia ignores Trump's calls to 'get out' of Venezuela

President Donald Trump has called on Russia to 'get out' of Venezuela following reports of military planes arriving in that country.

WASHINGTON - The fallout between the US and Russia over Venezuela continues with the Kremlin now saying it will not be dictated to by Washington DC.

The US and 50 other nations recognise Venezuela’s opposition leader Juan Guaidó as the country’s rightful leader, while Russia has thrown its support behind incumbent President Nicolás Maduro.

Top members of President Trump’s administration met with Guaidó’s wife Fabiana Rosales this week; the US government recognises her as the first lady of Venezuela.

During that meeting, Trump slammed Russia for what he calls interference in Venezuela, saying the Kremlin has got to “get out”.

Ironically, Trump’s concerns of Russia’s interference in Venezuela come as he continues to defend The Kremlin against claims that it interfered in the US 2016 elections.

His defence has been bolstered by the recent special counsel report that cleared his campaign of colluding with President Vladimir Putin’s aids to influence the outcome of those elections.

Meanwhile, The Kremlin said it will not leave Venezuela or withdraw support for Maduro as Trump demanded this week, saying nobody tells the US where it should or should not be.