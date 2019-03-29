-
4 suspects arrested, another hospitalised after attempted robbery at CT mall
Police say six men entered a gambling place at the mall pretending to work there on Friday.
CAPE TOWN - Four suspects have been arrested while a fifth man has been hospitalised following an attempted robbery at a shopping mall in Philippi East.
Police say six men entered a gambling place at the mall pretending to work there on Friday.
Later, they are believed to have attempted to rob the place but security and police were on scene.
A security guard was injured in the shoulder when shots were fired.
The suspects then tried to flee, but police managed to apprehend four of them on scene.
Two of their accomplices managed to escape, however, one of them was caught by residents of a nearby informal settlement and they assaulted him.
The man was taken to hospital where he's receiving medical treatment under police guard.
The sixth suspect is still at large.
The group will be charged with attempted business robbery and are due to appear in court soon.
