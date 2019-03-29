3 missing Hout Bay fishermen reunited with families

Vote for the government that will keep the lights on - Maimane
The men got lost in dense fog while fishing between Cape Point and Kommetjie on Thursday.
CAPE TOWN - Three Hout Bay fishermen have been reunited with their families.

An extensive search operation was carried out throughout the night.
NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said: “During the extensive search, the fishermen were found at approximately midday as the fog started to lift. They have been towed to Hout Bay and were reunited with their families.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
