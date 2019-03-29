160 incidents of vandalism, burglary at CT schools in 2019 - WCED
The Western Cape Education Department says there have been 160 burglary and vandalism incidents at schools in the province since the start of 2019.
CAPE TOWN - Western Cape schools are under siege by vandals and petty thieves.
The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) says there have been 160 burglary and vandalism incidents at schools in the province since the start of 2019.
The latest break-in was at Bergville Primary School in Bishop Lavis this week, the third at the school in 2019.
Staff and learners of Bergville Primary School will return to a school with limited resources following yet another break-in.
On Sunday, robbers got in through the roof at the admin block at the school.
Hard-drives from computers, the telecoms system including the Wi-Fi box and other educational materials were among the items stolen.
It’ll cost the school, in a working-class area, R50,000 to replace what was stolen and fix the damage caused by robbers.
Jessica Shelver, the spokesperson for Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer, says there were two security guards on the school premises at the time.
When questioned about their whereabouts they said the incident happened when load shedding occurred.
“Given the size of the school, it’s impossible for them [security guards] to be everywhere at once. It’s also impossible that not a single community member saw any suspicious activity around the school,” Shelver said.
Dealing with such incidents is nothing new for the provincial Education Department; in 2018, 768 instances of vandalism and robbery were reported at the province’s schools.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
'I won't be abused by schoolyard bullies,' says Manuel over EFF's Sars comments
-
Court refuses to grant Duduzane Zuma’s discharge application, trial to continue
-
Minister Zulu tells road users to pay up if they want world-class highways
-
Mokonyane vows to give inquiry honest account of Bosasa relationship
-
South Africa sweats ahead of Moody's credit rating decision
-
Lindiwe Zulu: ANC will weather Ramaphosa-Bosasa storm
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.