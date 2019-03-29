160 incidents of vandalism, burglary at CT schools in 2019 - WCED

The Western Cape Education Department says there have been 160 burglary and vandalism incidents at schools in the province since the start of 2019.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape schools are under siege by vandals and petty thieves.

The latest break-in was at Bergville Primary School in Bishop Lavis this week, the third at the school in 2019.

Staff and learners of Bergville Primary School will return to a school with limited resources following yet another break-in.

On Sunday, robbers got in through the roof at the admin block at the school.

Hard-drives from computers, the telecoms system including the Wi-Fi box and other educational materials were among the items stolen.

It’ll cost the school, in a working-class area, R50,000 to replace what was stolen and fix the damage caused by robbers.

Jessica Shelver, the spokesperson for Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer, says there were two security guards on the school premises at the time.

When questioned about their whereabouts they said the incident happened when load shedding occurred.

“Given the size of the school, it’s impossible for them [security guards] to be everywhere at once. It’s also impossible that not a single community member saw any suspicious activity around the school,” Shelver said.

Dealing with such incidents is nothing new for the provincial Education Department; in 2018, 768 instances of vandalism and robbery were reported at the province’s schools.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)