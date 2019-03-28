Popular Topics
Where Lot's wife froze, world's longest salt cave discovered, explorers say

The 10-km long warren of underground passages and chambers in Mount Sodom, overlooking the Dead Sea, was mapped out over two years by cavers from nine countries led by the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

Efraim Cohen of the Israel Cave Explorers Club, and of the Malham Cave Mapping Expedition, shows journalists salt stalactites in the Malham cave inside Mount Sodom, located at the southern part of the Dead Sea in Israel on 27 March 2019. Picture: AFP
Efraim Cohen of the Israel Cave Explorers Club, and of the Malham Cave Mapping Expedition, shows journalists salt stalactites in the Malham cave inside Mount Sodom, located at the southern part of the Dead Sea in Israel on 27 March 2019. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

MOUNT SODOM - Israeli researchers say they have discovered the world’s longest salt cave near the desert site where, according to the Bible, Lot’s wife was turned into a pillar of salt.

The 10-km long warren of underground passages and chambers in Mount Sodom, overlooking the Dead Sea, was mapped out over two years by cavers from nine countries led by the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

During one dinner break in the Malham Cave, said the university’s Boaz Langford, the explorers felt their pasta lacked seasoning: “So we just broke some salt off one of the rocks and used that”.

Malham has taken a 13-year record held by the Cave of the Three Nudes, a 6,850 metre long salt cave in Iran, the researchers said. Sluiced by rain run-off that dissolves its surfaces, Malham will lengthen further over time, they added.

