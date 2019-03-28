Vytjie Mentor is officially done with the ANC

Vytjie Mentor has dumped the ANC and will now be campaigning for the ACDP in the runup to the May elections.

CAPE TOWN - Former African National Congress (ANC) Member of Parliament Vytjie Mentor has officially joined the ranks of the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP).

Mentor has dumped the ANC and will now be campaigning for the ACDP in the run-up to the May elections.

Mentor, who is also a former chairperson of Parliament’s portfolio committee on public enterprises, was officially unveiled by ACDP leader Kenneth Meshoe in Parliament on Thursday.

Meshoe welcomed Mentor and said she would bring a wealth of experience to his party.

The ACDP currently has three members of parliament and hopes Mentor can help grow its base.

“She is probably known for her tremendous courage in speaking out against state capture and corruption within the ANC and more particularly, their cosy relationship with the Gupta family.”

Mentor, who was in the spotlight for her Zondo Commission testimony which was called into question, says state capture convinced her to eventually leave the governing party.

“Did state capture influence my decision to join the ACDP or leave the ANC? State capture affirmed the correctness of my decision to leave the ANC.”

The party says Mentor might not be on the party’s list to parliament, but this could change when the opportunity arises.