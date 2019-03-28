Popular Topics
UN sets up cholera treatment centres in Mozambique

The UN says it will increase public awareness about the dangers of drinking contaminated water to avoid the spread of cholera.

FILE: A mother gathers her food and water she received from the relief workers after Cyclone Idai hit Mozambique. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN.
FILE: A mother gathers her food and water she received from the relief workers after Cyclone Idai hit Mozambique. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN.
one hour ago

MOZAMBIQUE, Beira - Treatment centres are being set up in Mozambique following at least five confirmed cases of cholera in Mozambique.

The United Nations (UN) confirmed the cases on Wednesday, saying it is acting swiftly to avoid a major outbreak across the country.

The UN said that it will increase public awareness about the dangers of drinking contaminated water to avoid the spread of cholera.

Regions of flood-hit southern Africa are at risk of water-borne diseases like cholera, according to aid workers. Picture: AFP

Almost one million vaccines are being brought to Mozambique to be administered to those who contracted the disease.

Sebastian Rhodes Stampa, the deputy director of the UN Humanitarian operation, said: “We have to set up diarrhoea and cholera treatment centres. Those are the areas that we’ve poured huge resources to, to treat and ultimately support people. It [cholera] is passed very quickly through the water, so unless we get on top of it quickly it can lead to a much larger outbreak.”

He says cases like this are expected after such a huge disaster.

Meanwhile, the Gift of The Givers has set up purification systems in various parts of the country to help vulnerable communities.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

