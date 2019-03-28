UN begins testing tap water after Mozambique confirms cholera cases
People have been drinking contaminated water due to a shortage of drinking water in areas worst affected by Cyclone Idai.
BEIRA, Mozambique - Following the confirmation of at least five cases of cholera in Mozambique, the United Nations (UN) says that tap water in the city of Beira will still be tested for the disease.
The UN said that there’s a joint operation with the Mozambique Health Department to stop the spread of cholera.
It said that if more cases are confirmed there could be a major outbreak.
Along with public awareness, Sebastian Rhodes Stampa, the deputy director of the UN Humanitarian operation, said that tap water will also be tested.
“It’s about going to the big water distribution points to ensure that people have access to clean water. We have running water in Beira; whether or not it’s good enough to drink, we just have to keep testing that to ensure that it meets certain standards.”
Elsewhere, relief aid is still being sent to areas where food, water and shelter are needed.
GALLERY: After the storm, relief & shelter for survivors of Cyclone Idai
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
