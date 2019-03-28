Popular Topics
UN begins testing tap water after Mozambique confirms cholera cases

People have been drinking contaminated water due to a shortage of drinking water in areas worst affected by Cyclone Idai.

FILE: A man from a village close to the edge of the Buzi River drinks water after receiving food and water from relief workers after Cyclone Idai hit Mozambique. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN.
FILE: A man from a village close to the edge of the Buzi River drinks water after receiving food and water from relief workers after Cyclone Idai hit Mozambique. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN.
3 hours ago

BEIRA, Mozambique - Following the confirmation of at least five cases of cholera in Mozambique, the United Nations (UN) says that tap water in the city of Beira will still be tested for the disease.

People have been drinking contaminated water due to a shortage of drinking water in areas worst affected by Cyclone Idai.

The UN said that there’s a joint operation with the Mozambique Health Department to stop the spread of cholera.

Regions of flood-hit southern Africa are at risk of water-borne diseases like cholera, according to aid workers. Picture: AFP

It said that if more cases are confirmed there could be a major outbreak.

Along with public awareness, Sebastian Rhodes Stampa, the deputy director of the UN Humanitarian operation, said that tap water will also be tested.

“It’s about going to the big water distribution points to ensure that people have access to clean water. We have running water in Beira; whether or not it’s good enough to drink, we just have to keep testing that to ensure that it meets certain standards.”

Elsewhere, relief aid is still being sent to areas where food, water and shelter are needed.

GALLERY: After the storm, relief & shelter for survivors of Cyclone Idai

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

