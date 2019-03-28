Popular Topics
UK parliament speaker approves Friday vote on Brexit Withdrawal Agreement

British parliament Speaker John Bercow said on Thursday he had accepted the government’s bid to hold a vote on its Brexit deal on Friday.

A YouTube screengrab shows British parliament Speaker John Bercow on 28 March 2019.
A YouTube screengrab shows British parliament Speaker John Bercow on 28 March 2019.
one hour ago

LONDON - British parliament Speaker John Bercow said on Thursday he had accepted the government’s bid to hold a vote on its Brexit deal on Friday as it will cover only the Withdrawal Agreement element of the country’s European Union exit package.

“The motion is new, substantially different, and in conformity with the requirements of my ruling,” Bercow, who last week ruled the government could not bring its twice-defeated Brexit deal back for another vote unless it was changed, said.

