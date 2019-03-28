Popular Topics
'The horror of horrors': CT community in shock after body found in trolley

The community policing forum's Gavin Walbrugh said they hope the police investigate the case thoroughly and finds the person responsible for the crime.

Picture: SAPS
Picture: SAPS
43 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Lavender Hill community is in shock after a man's decapitated body was found in a shopping trolley in a road at about 7am on Wednesday.

The community policing forum's Gavin Walbrugh has called on police to investigate the case thoroughly.

“That is a total disgrace of the way things are done at the moment in our community. We hope and trust that this will be resolved as soon as possible; but we are really disappointed.”

Mitchells Plain cluster chairperson Lucinda Evans said the safety structure strongly condemned the man's murder.

“This is the horror of the horrors. Who does that? Who decapitates a person? Who chops up a person? I hope that the person who has done this crime will be found soon.”

