Solskjaer named permanent Man Utd manager - club
Manchester United appointed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the club's permanent manager on a three-year contract on Thursday, following a highly successful caretaker spell in charge.
LONDON - Manchester United appointed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the club's permanent manager on a three-year contract on Thursday, following a highly successful caretaker spell in charge.
The Norwegian has inspired a revival of United's fortunes since taking over from the sacked Jose Mourinho in December, winning 14 of his 19 games and leading the Red Devils to the quarterfinals of the Champions League.
Solskjaer, who scored 126 goals in 366 appearances for United, was already a hero to fans as the man who scored the stoppage-time winner in the 1999 Champions League final to complete the treble.
"From the first day I arrived, I felt at home at this special club," Solskjaer said in a statement on the club's website. "It was an honour to be a Manchester United player, and then to start my coaching career here.
"The last few months have been a fantastic experience and I want to thank all of the coaches, players and staff for the work we've done so far.
"This is the job that I always dreamed of doing and I’m beyond excited to have the chance to lead the club long-term and hopefully deliver the continued success that our amazing fans deserve."
United's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward said: "More than just performances and results, Ole brings a wealth of experience, both as a player and as a coach, coupled with a desire to give young players their chance and a deep understanding of the culture of the club."
Popular in Sport
-
Klopp fired up as Liverpool and Man City head into run-in
-
Hamilton warns Mercedes of Ferrari recovery in Bahrain
-
'Ronaldo Alarm' for Juventus ahead of Champions League quarter-finals
-
Woods, McIlroy & Johnson open with wins at WGC Match-Play
-
Soyizwapi to lead Blitzboks in Hong Kong
-
Dala and Behardien take Titans to MODC final
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.