Solskjaer named permanent Man Utd manager - club

LONDON - Manchester United appointed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the club's permanent manager on a three-year contract on Thursday, following a highly successful caretaker spell in charge.

The Norwegian has inspired a revival of United's fortunes since taking over from the sacked Jose Mourinho in December, winning 14 of his 19 games and leading the Red Devils to the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

Solskjaer, who scored 126 goals in 366 appearances for United, was already a hero to fans as the man who scored the stoppage-time winner in the 1999 Champions League final to complete the treble.

"From the first day I arrived, I felt at home at this special club," Solskjaer said in a statement on the club's website. "It was an honour to be a Manchester United player, and then to start my coaching career here.

"The last few months have been a fantastic experience and I want to thank all of the coaches, players and staff for the work we've done so far.

"This is the job that I always dreamed of doing and I’m beyond excited to have the chance to lead the club long-term and hopefully deliver the continued success that our amazing fans deserve."

United's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward said: "More than just performances and results, Ole brings a wealth of experience, both as a player and as a coach, coupled with a desire to give young players their chance and a deep understanding of the culture of the club."