Smaller parties fight back, accuse DA of using fear-mongering tactics

The official opposition has managed to form coalition governments in towns across the country with the help of smaller parties, like the African Christian Democratic Party and Freedom Front Plus.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance’s (DA) appeal to South Africans not to waste their vote on smaller parties has been labelled as a fear-mongering tactic.

This comes after the DA circulated messages claiming that a vote for a smaller party splits the vote and will hand the Western Cape to an African National Congress and Economic Freedom Fighters coalition.

ACDP Western Cape leader Ferlon Christians has warned the DA to stop using what the party called “fear-mongering tactics”.

“They must stop these lies. In certain provinces they might need us. They might burn their fingers if they don’t stop lying to voters.”

The FF+ premier candidate Peter Marais says smaller parties have much to offer.

“The big parties are corrupt and stealing money.”

The good party leader Patricia de Lille says bigger parties have done nothing for the country.

“A useless ANC government and an effective opposition like the DA.”