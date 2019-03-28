Sisulu, Motsepe to deliver aid to Cyclone Idai victims in Mozambique, Zimbabwe

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Lindiwe Sisulu will visit South African and United Nations rescue teams working to help those displaced by the flooding two weeks ago.

PRETORIA - Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Lindiwe Sisulu will visit Mozambique and Zimbabwe on Thursday delivering humanitarian supplies to the two million victims of Cyclone Idai.

The minister will be accompanied to Beira and Chimanini by mining magnate and humanitarian Patrice Motsepe.

Sisulu will visit South African and United Nations rescue teams working to help those displaced by the flooding two weeks ago.

She’s carrying food, clothes, water and blankets collected from South African businesses and individuals.

The death toll from the cyclone in Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Malawi and South Africa is approaching 700, although the final number might never be known.

Sisulu will visit South African National Defence Force rescuers and compatriots who have volunteered to do para-medical and rescue work for non-governmental organisations.

GALLERY: After the storm, relief & shelter for survivors of Cyclone Idai

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)