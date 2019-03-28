Sir Lowry’s Pass Village residents end protest as CoCT promises to build houses

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
Go

Sir Lowry’s Pass Village residents end protest as CoCT promises to build houses

Residents have been keeping up a sustained action since last week blocking roads and burning debris to make their anger felt.

Sir Lowry’s Pass Village residents removed rubble and torched debris from roads after a decision to abandon protest over houses in the area. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN
Sir Lowry’s Pass Village residents removed rubble and torched debris from roads after a decision to abandon protest over houses in the area. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Citizens of Sir Lowry’s Pass Village have abandoned their week-long protest following assurances that their housing needs will be met.

Residents have been keeping up a sustained action since last week, blocking roads and burning debris to make their anger felt.

On Wednesday, council authorities promised that more than 700 homes will be built in the area.

Residents removed rubble and torched debris from roads leading into the community just outside Somerset West on Wednesday.

They acted over a lack of proper housing in the area.

“I’m living in someone’s yard... I need a piece of land so I can save,” one of the residents said.

Another added: “I walk past stinking drains every day and it is an unpleasant sight.”

But a visit by the City of Cape Town’s Human Settlements Mayco member Malusi Booi seemed to satisfy them.

He told them that the city is in the process of planning two housing projects in the area, saying that construction will begin soon.

“We’ll be having a potential of building about 750 units on the two sites.”

Authorities have warned illegal land invasions, particularly a site that’s been earmarked for the construction of a school, will not be tolerated.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA