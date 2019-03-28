Sir Lowry’s Pass Village residents end protest as CoCT promises to build houses
Residents have been keeping up a sustained action since last week blocking roads and burning debris to make their anger felt.
CAPE TOWN - Citizens of Sir Lowry’s Pass Village have abandoned their week-long protest following assurances that their housing needs will be met.
Residents have been keeping up a sustained action since last week, blocking roads and burning debris to make their anger felt.
On Wednesday, council authorities promised that more than 700 homes will be built in the area.
Residents removed rubble and torched debris from roads leading into the community just outside Somerset West on Wednesday.
They acted over a lack of proper housing in the area.
“I’m living in someone’s yard... I need a piece of land so I can save,” one of the residents said.
Another added: “I walk past stinking drains every day and it is an unpleasant sight.”
But a visit by the City of Cape Town’s Human Settlements Mayco member Malusi Booi seemed to satisfy them.
He told them that the city is in the process of planning two housing projects in the area, saying that construction will begin soon.
“We’ll be having a potential of building about 750 units on the two sites.”
Authorities have warned illegal land invasions, particularly a site that’s been earmarked for the construction of a school, will not be tolerated.
#SirLowrysPass Protesting Sir Lowry’s Pass Village residents have agreed to stop protesting over housing needs, following a meeting they had City of Cape Town Human Settlements Mayco Member Malusi Booi this morning. KB— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 27, 2019
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
