Soyizwapi to lead Blitzboks in Hong Kong

CAPE TOWN - Siviwe Soyizwapi will captain the Springbok Sevens at Hong Kong Sevens next weekend which is the seventh tournament of the Sevens Series.

The 26-year-old winger takes over the leadership duties from the injured Philip Snyman, who is still busy with recovery protocols following a head knock in Vancouver.

Soyizwapi has good memories in Asia, having made his Blitzboks debut at the Hong Kong National Stadium in 2016.

Since then, Soyizwapi represented the team in a total of 24 World Series tournaments and scored 77 tries in 124 matches.

The speedster is also the leading try-scorer in the Blitzboks side this season (21 tries).

.@Blitzboks squad for #HongKong7s:



1. Ryan Oosthuizen

2. Sako Makata

3. Impi Visser

4. Zain Davids

5. Werner Kok

6. Kurt-Lee Arendse

7. Branco du Preez

8. Selvyn Davids

9. Justin Geduld

10. Stedman Gans

11. Siviwe Soyizwapi

12. Angelo Davids (on debut)

13. Chris Dry — EWN Sport (@EWNsport) March 27, 2019

Coach Neil Powell has been forced into three changes from the squad that returned from Vancouver Sevens earlier in March.

There will be a Hong Kong debut for 20-year-old Angelo Davids. He replaces injured winger Muller du Plessis.

With skipper Snyman out of action, Ryan Oosthuizen comes back into the squad, he last played in Las Vegas, but picked up a hamstring injury at the Nevada event and missed the tournament in Canada.



The star of the Vancouver Sevens, JC Pretorius, who also made the dream team in Canada, will also miss out due to injury.

Powell moved Werner Kok to the forwards for this trip and Kok’s regular slot out wide will be taken by University of the Western Cape's Kurt-Lee Arendse.



Veteran Chris Dry is fit again and his back with the squad.