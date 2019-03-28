Sars obtains interim court order against striking employees
Nehawu and PSA members went on strike earlier on Thursday demanding an 11% salary hike while Sars is offering 7%.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Revenue Service (Sars) says it's obtained an interim Labour Court order interdicting National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) and Public Servants Association (PSA) members from picketing in unauthorised locations.
The ruling follows illegal picketing and several gatherings that took place outside the agreed upon areas, including the Sars head office and Alberton campus.
Nehawu and PSA members went on strike earlier on Thursday demanding an 11% salary hike while Sars is offering 7%.
Earlier, Nehawu said if Sars refused to give workers their demands, they will mobilise employees from other sectors to join in the strike.
The union’s deputy president Mike Shingange said: “We will consider applying for a secondary strike for all government workers who are members of Nehawu to come and join the strike. But there’s no other option except to intensify the strike and make sure that we hurt the employer.”
Meanwhile, newly appointed Sars boss Edward Kieswetter said he hoped the strike would be resolved as soon as possible.
More in Business
-
Agrizzi reveals how Bosasa used dummy corporation to conceal top exec salaries
-
#RandReport: Rand slides alongside EM currencies, stocks steady
-
Kganyago: Practical, urgent reforms needed to promote economic growth
-
Moral dilemma: Entrepreneurs gutted after Agrizzi's state capture testimony
-
'I am very unhappy' - Mboweni says Sanral must reverse e-toll debt decision
-
Mboweni formally introduces new Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.