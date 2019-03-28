Sars obtains interim court order against striking employees

Nehawu and PSA members went on strike earlier on Thursday demanding an 11% salary hike while Sars is offering 7%.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Revenue Service (Sars) says it's obtained an interim Labour Court order interdicting National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) and Public Servants Association (PSA) members from picketing in unauthorised locations.

The ruling follows illegal picketing and several gatherings that took place outside the agreed upon areas, including the Sars head office and Alberton campus.

Earlier, Nehawu said if Sars refused to give workers their demands, they will mobilise employees from other sectors to join in the strike.

The union’s deputy president Mike Shingange said: “We will consider applying for a secondary strike for all government workers who are members of Nehawu to come and join the strike. But there’s no other option except to intensify the strike and make sure that we hurt the employer.”

Meanwhile, newly appointed Sars boss Edward Kieswetter said he hoped the strike would be resolved as soon as possible.