Sars national strike over wages, benefits expected to go ahead

The wage strike will potentially impact on customs at the country’s borders and the payment of excise duties, as well as impact on walk-ins ahead of Friday’s deadline of VAT payments deadline.

JOHANNESBURG - Workers at the South African Revenue Service (Sars) are expected to go on a national strike on Thursday morning.

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) and the Public Servants Association of South Africa (PSA) want the tax collector to deal with their demands, including pay hikes and improved benefits.

Sars is offering a 7% wage increase while unions are demanding 11%.

The PSA said that the two main assembly points in Gauteng will be at the Sars headquarters in Pretoria and Germiston.

PSA general manager Ivan Fredericks said that the employer has not shown the willingness to resolve the wage dispute.

"We do understand that the budget of Sars has been cut severely and that is money that has been cut because of mismanagement. We do not want our members to suffer because of corruption and wrong political decisions."

Workers are demanding an 11.4% pay increase, but Sars said it can only afford to bump salaries by only 7%.

