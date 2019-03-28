Sars closes some branches amid wage strike

Workers affiliated to trade unions Nehawu and PSA are demanding a salary increase of 11% while Sars is offering 7%.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Revenue Service (Sars) has had to close down several branches due to a strike over wages on Thursday.

Workers affiliated to trade unions National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) and the Public Servants Association (PSA) are demanding a salary increase of 11% while Sars is offering 7%.

Workers say they’ll intensify their strike if management fails to bring a new offer on Thursday.

Nehawu says if Sars refuses to give workers their demands, they will mobilise employees from other sectors to join in the strike.

The union’s deputy president Mike Shingange said: “We will consider applying for a secondary strike for all government workers who are members of Nehawu to come and join the strike. But there’s no other option except to intensify the strike and make sure that we hurt the employer the most in order for them to come back to the table.”

Meanwhile, newly appointed Sars boss Edward Keiswetter said he hopes the strike is resolved as soon as possible.