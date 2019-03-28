SA facing crisis of violence against women, children - Ramaphosa
President Ramaphosa delivered the keynote address at the opening of a new magistrate's court in Booysens, in the south of Johannesburg on Thursday.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa says the country is facing a national crisis when it comes to dealing with violence against women and children.
Ramaphosa delivered the keynote address at the opening of a new magistrates court in Booysens, in the south of Johannesburg on Thursday.
“We refuse, as the people of South Africa, to yield to and to accept gender-based violence. This is a practice that must be obliterated from the face of South Africa once and for all.”
The court will give special attention to crimes involving gender-based violence and helping to alleviate the backlog.
At the same time, Minister of Women in the Presidency Bathabile Dlamini says government has agreed to work with members of the Total Shutdown Movement to combat gender based violence in the country.
The activism group caught the attention of the media after its members mobilised for a nationwide demonstration last year.
She says government will have to work with several bodies to improve the court's efficiency.
“We are going to need a team that will be inclusive and try to ensure that no one is left behind in fighting the issues of gender based violence.”
