Reserve Bank leaves repo rate unchanged at 6.75%

Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago announced the decision of the bank's Monetary Police Committee on Thursday afternoon.

South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: AFP
South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: AFP
11 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - South African Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago has announced the bank's Monetary Policy Committee has left the repo rate unchanged at 6.75%.

In January this year, it was announced that the repo rate would remain at 6.75%, with the governor citing improved inflation, a stronger rand and a better growth outlook as some of the factors the institution's Monetary Policy Committee took into account.

In November last year, the repo rate was increased by 25 basis points to 6.75%. At the time, Kganyago listed rising inflation and the weak rand as major factors.

More details to follow.

