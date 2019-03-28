#RandReport: Rand slides alongside EM currencies, stocks steady
At 1548 GMT, the rand was 0.27% weaker at 14.6450 to a dollar.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand extended its fall on Thursday, tracking emerging market currencies as the Turkish lira dropped, and as traders remained cautious ahead of a Moody’s sovereign rating decision on Friday.
Stocks were mostly unchanged as losses in the bullion sector offset gains elsewhere.
At 1548 GMT, the rand was 0.27% weaker at 14.6450 to a dollar.
The rand marked a third consecutive session of losses as sentiment toward emerging market currencies was hit by a 5% drop in the Turkish lira, a key proxy along with the rand for demand for high-yield currencies.
The lira’s slide overshadowed a decision by the South African Reserve Bank to keep its benchmark repo rate unchanged at 6.75% in a unanimous decision, saying the risks to the inflation outlook were “more or less evenly balanced”.
Market focus was also on a sovereign rating by Moody’s scheduled for Friday. Moody’s is the only one of the “big three” agencies to rate South Africa at investment grade, with the sovereign rated “junk” by S&P Global Ratings and Fitch.
“It will be Moody’s decision that ultimately decides how next week’s price action will unfold,” said Investec in a note to clients.
In fixed income, the yield on the government’s 10-year issue fell 2.5 basis points to 8.7%.
On the bourse, the Johannesburg All-Share index dipped 0.16% to 56,060 points, while the Johannesburg Top-40 index ticked up 0.01% to 49,903 points.
Among the decliners were gold stocks, which fell 6.15% on the back of a weaker bullion price.
Curbing further losses, Capitec Bank rose 3.86% to R1340.00 after reporting a 19% increase in annual profit on Thursday.
Popular in Business
-
'I am very unhappy' - Mboweni says Sanral must reverse e-toll debt decision
-
Moral dilemma: Entrepreneurs gutted after Agrizzi's state capture testimony
-
EFF seeks legal options to have Edward Kieswetter’s Sars appointment reversed
-
Bosasa managed all SA airports, other govt contracts through bribes - Agrizzi
-
Cosatu steps up pressure on Ramaphosa to hold son to account for Bosasa dealings
-
Mboweni formally introduces new Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.