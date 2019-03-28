Ramaphosa: SMEs the way to create large-scale jobs, not factories or mines
President Cyril Ramaphosa says the focus must also be on developing young people with skills to give them the opportunity to enter the job market.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa says that government can no longer rely on factories and mines to create large-scale jobs, adding that small and medium enterprises is the new way.
Ramaphosa was speaking at the launch of a private sector initiative called, SA SME Fund, where more than R1 billion will be invested into small black companies with potential.
A number of CEO's have already agreed to mentor and fund new business people who don't have the financial backing.
The president said that there are many small businesses that need mentorship, guidance and funding in order to be successful.
"I have heard the stories of how South African Breweries, for instances, goes out into the farming areas and finds the old mamas and old papas and help them to farm, helps them with funding."
Ramaphosa says the focus must also be on developing young people with skills to give them the opportunity to enter the job market.
"Give them an enabling environment. We as the government want to give create these incubation centres, where we draw in young people."
Last month, the president signed into law the Competition Amendment Bill which aims to boost small and medium companies and open the economy to new investments and innovation.
Popular in Business
-
EFF seeks legal options to have Edward Kieswetter’s Sars appointment reversed
-
Cosatu steps up pressure on Ramaphosa to hold son to account for Bosasa dealings
-
Radebe: No irregularities with proposed $1bn South Sudan oil deal
-
Edward Kieswetter unanimously recommended for Sars top job
-
What new Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter plans for SA
-
New commissioner Kieswetter seeks to make Sars respected again
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.