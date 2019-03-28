Popular Topics
Public Protector: Dlamini Zuma’s police VIP protection not improperly awarded

Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane and her deputy Kevin Malunga released several reports at a briefing in Pretoria on Thursday.

Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma. Picture: GCIS
Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma. Picture: GCIS
one hour ago

PRETORIA - The Public Protector has found there was no improper provision of police VIP protection services for former African Union (AU) chair Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma after her term of office had expired.

Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane and her deputy Kevin Malunga released several reports at a briefing in Pretoria on Thursday.

In April 2017, the Democratic Alliance lodged a complaint of maladministration and improper conduct against former Police Minister Fikile Mbalula.

Malunga said the party complained that Dlamini-Zuma was receiving VIP protection despite being a private person given that her term at the AU had ended in January that year.

“The protection by PPS was suitably continued after the expiry of the term of office by Dr Dlamini Zuma. Due to threats identified by the State Security Agency, we could not find reason to conclude that Dr Dlamini Zuma was improperly awarded VIP protection services by the Minister of Police.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

Timeline

