PSL confirm Mamelodi Sundowns fixture changes

Sundowns involvement in the Champions League has resulted in reshuffle of their league encounters against Orlando Pirates, Baroka FC, SuperSport United, Black Leopards and Golden Arrows.

Mamelodi Sundowns players celebrate a goal. Picture: @Masandawana/Twitter
24 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Premier Soccer League has confirmed changes to fixtures concerning Mamelodi Sundowns due to their CAF Champions League Quarterfinal clashes with Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

The defending Absa Premiership champions qualified for the quarterfinals by qualifying second behind Morocco’s Wydad Casablanca in Group A. They will now face Al Ahly in the knockout stages of the competition in two legs starting on 5 April at Loftus before travelling to Cairo on 12 April.

Sundowns involvement in the Champions League has resulted in reshuffle of their league encounters against Orlando Pirates, Baroka FC, SuperSport United, Black Leopards and Golden Arrows.

Sundowns will now play Pirates on an unconventional Monday 1 April at the Orlando Stadium, while their clash against SuperSport has been moved to 17 April at Loftus. They will then face Baroka three days later at the Peter Mokaba Stadium before playing Black Leopards on 1 May and rounding off their reshuffled fixtures on 7 May against Golden Arrows at home.

