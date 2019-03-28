Masina: Proposed new Ekurhuleni university to create jobs, woo investors

The mayor made the comments during his state of the city address at the Germiston Council Chambers on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina says the university that the city is planning to build will create jobs and attract investment.

Masina made the comments during his State of the City Address at the Germiston Council Chambers on Wednesday.

He said that the metro had commissioned a feasibility study on the construction of the university which would focus on engineering and aviation studies, amongst others.

Masina said that the Department of Higher Education and Training agreed that there was a need for a university in Ekurhuleni.

“We are still negotiating the modalities of what shape and form it will take so that we can complete this kind of work. The significance of building a university in our city will not just be limited to areas of education. A university is a complex institution set up that broadly impacts urban development.”

He also said that plans were underway to rename roads and streets within the metro.

“We cannot dwell in a city in which its hallmark bears names of history that moves counter to the democratic post-colonial society we are actively building as a country. We have therefore embarked on a process of renaming the roads and streets within our city.”