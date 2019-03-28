Presidency: Decision to keep Ramaphosa in dark over donors intentional
The Presidency says that this was to ensure that the donors would not expect any sort of favours if and when Cyril Ramaphosa was elected as president.
JOHANNESBURG - The Presidency says an intentional decision was taken by President Cyril Ramaphosa’s presidential campaign managers not to inform him of the identities of donors and amounts pledged.
It says that this was to ensure that the donors would not expect any sort of favours if and when Ramaphosa became elected.
The president released a statement on Wednesday, responding to testimony at the state capture inquiry and reports that his son, Andile, did business with Bosasa.
Former Bosasa auditor Peet Venter told the commission earlier this week that he was surprised when CEO Gavin Watson instructed him to make a payment of R500,000 to the president’s son.
Ramaphosa has also sought to clarify the donation to his African National Congress (ANC) presidential campaign was unrelated to an R2 million business deal his son entered into with the controversial firm.
Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko says the amount in question will now be placed in an attorney’s trust until allegations against Watson have been clarified.
“The president confirmed it and subsequently was informed that the payment was not for Andile Ramaphosa, but for his campaign. The campaign managers of CR17 have also spoken publicly, saying they raised money for his campaign and intentionally took a decision not to inform the president.”
WATCH: Money, money, money: 'Bosasa gave R500k to Andile Ramaphosa's foundation'
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
